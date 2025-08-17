Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,796 Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $340,000.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGGH opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.