Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,613 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.