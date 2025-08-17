Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 56.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,045.47. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

