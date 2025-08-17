Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,318 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,117,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 530,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $38.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

