Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvanSix by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AdvanSix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ASIX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.