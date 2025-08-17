Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 162 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,871.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,972.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,911.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

