Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 190,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vale by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Vale by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vale by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 203,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

