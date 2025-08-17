Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 373 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 198,019 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 463,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

