Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.