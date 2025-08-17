Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,971 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 495,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 234,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

