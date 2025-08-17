Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 46,579 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,579 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,088.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a current ratio of 98.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -714.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

