Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,310 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 45,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 251,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ARKG opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

