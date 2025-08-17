Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 785 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 283,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 267,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 174,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $99.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

