Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 894 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

