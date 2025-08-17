Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,373 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 178,645 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000.

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

