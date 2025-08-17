Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

