Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Austin Gold were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Austin Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austin Gold stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Austin Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

