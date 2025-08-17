AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of AutoNation worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $206.10 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $217.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

