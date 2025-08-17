Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $3,480,489.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,175.58. This trade represents a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at $935,733. The trade was a 84.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,826 shares of company stock worth $20,063,286 in the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

