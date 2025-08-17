Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.60. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Avino Silver & Gold Mines traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,854,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,816,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
