Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.60. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Avino Silver & Gold Mines traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,854,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,816,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 3.2%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,709,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 385,245 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 752,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.