Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 66,762 shares.The stock last traded at $121.26 and had previously closed at $123.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Bank First National Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.09). Bank First National had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. Analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank First National by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 176.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 17,650.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 22.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First National

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

