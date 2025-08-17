BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $52,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 165.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

