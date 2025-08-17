Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.5%

CSCO stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $5,021,519 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

