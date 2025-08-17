BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BCE by 67.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 77.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $25.60 on Friday. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 565.0%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.48%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

