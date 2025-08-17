Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Belden worth $49,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Belden Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE BDC opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

