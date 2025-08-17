Best 5G Stocks To Research – August 14th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Fortinet, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, ON Semiconductor, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and related infrastructure. This category typically includes network equipment providers, semiconductor manufacturers, antenna makers and telecom carriers rolling out 5G services. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth in high-speed, low-latency connectivity applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,691,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,326,129. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,868,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $349.07. 371,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.26. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 2,284,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,017. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded down $20.49 on Thursday, reaching $841.31. 117,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,957. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.80. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

See Also