Best Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. By holding these equities, investors gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, raw-material costs, technological innovation (for example, electric and autonomous vehicles) and regulatory policies. Fluctuations in automotive stock prices often reflect broader economic cycles as well as shifts in mobility trends and environmental standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,892,547. Tesla has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,951,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,366,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,104,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28.

