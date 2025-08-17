Best Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, UP Fintech, Epsium Enterprise, and Regencell Bioscience are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in mainland China, Hong Kong or overseas but primarily operating in China, and they trade on domestic bourses (Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares and B-shares) as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares, red chips, P-chips). They represent ownership stakes in China’s diverse economic sectors, are denominated in local currencies (CNY, HKD) and embody both the growth potential and regulatory characteristics of the Chinese market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,447. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.54 and a 200-day moving average of $391.88. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $195.94 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 581,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,213. Diageo has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $13.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,310.22. 31,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,982. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,190.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.77. 292,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,208. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.41.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 2,523,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

EPSM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 109,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. Epsium Enterprise has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

RGC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 134,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,587,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70. Regencell Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

