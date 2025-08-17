Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – August 15th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Sharplink Gaming, Bullish, Precigen, Pioneer Power Solutions, Spring Valley Acquisition, and BigBear.ai are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by market. Because these firms tend to be younger or more niche, small-cap stocks often offer higher growth potential but also exhibit greater volatility and risk compared with larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

NASDAQ:BMNR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,485,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,544. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 million and a PE ratio of -130.18.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,199,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,686,752. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Shares of BLSH traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 8,184,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,213,738. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Precigen (PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 161,249,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 95,129,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,929. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,882,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. 58,112,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,856,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

