Best Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – August 15th

NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, AppLovin, Trade Desk, Bullish, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to resource producers—most often mining firms—in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future metal or mineral output at predetermined prices. This structure gives investors leveraged exposure to commodity prices without the operational risks of running a mine, although returns depend on actual production, metal prices and the specific contract terms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.98. 117,028,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,962,234. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT traded up $33.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $731.94. 2,111,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,549. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $702.88 and a 200 day moving average of $635.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.40 and a 200 day moving average of $342.69. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,255,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

NYSE BLSH traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213,738. Bullish has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,673,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,043,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

