Best Value Stocks Worth Watching – August 15th

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Intel, CoreWeave, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Circle Internet Group, and Roblox are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices that appear low relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, book value or dividends. Investors consider them “undervalued” compared with peers or the broader market. They buy these stocks in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, driving the share price higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $577.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,445,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,776,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.78. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $34.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.04. 60,142,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,720. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $277.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.90 and a 200 day moving average of $399.47.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 262,358,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,927,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.22. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CRWV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 44,227,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. CoreWeave has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

BMNR traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,485,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,544. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 million and a P/E ratio of -130.18.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,181,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,653,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11,815.24. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,322,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

