Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Lumentum are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use living organisms or biological processes to develop products such as drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. These companies often focus on areas like genetic engineering, cell therapy, and personalized medicine. Because their value depends heavily on research outcomes and regulatory approvals, biotech stocks can be more volatile but also offer significant growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Shares of TRIB stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,371,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.57. The stock had a trading volume of 650,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.32 and its 200-day moving average is $462.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Lumentum stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 2,550,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 500.07 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.72.

