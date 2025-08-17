Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,352 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,629,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $92,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,935.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,588.96. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,057 shares of company stock worth $3,512,484. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

