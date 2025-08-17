Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong market leadership and reliable dividend payments. Because of their financial strength and industry reputation, they’re generally seen as lower-risk equity investments. Investors often include blue-chip stocks in portfolios to preserve capital and secure steady income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 371,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 211.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

