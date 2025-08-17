Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,324,174.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,199.25. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,196. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $82.67 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

