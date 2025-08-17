BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $11,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 966,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,515,337.70. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,861. The trade was a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,108,322 shares of company stock worth $180,497,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.