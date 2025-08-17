Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $34.16

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.1615.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $272,443.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,763,520.72. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 486,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,436.88. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,202,570 shares of company stock worth $9,525,096. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.62. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

