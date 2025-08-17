Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cable One by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $436.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.25.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

