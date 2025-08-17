Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

