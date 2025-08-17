Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies incorporated in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. They give investors exposure to the Canadian economy’s key sectors—financials, energy and materials—by offering potential income through dividends and capital gains from share-price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 9,152,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991,248. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 1,640,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 914,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,160. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 581,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,213. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $92.58. 681,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12.

