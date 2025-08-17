Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in Cannae by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cannae by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Cannae Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE CNNE opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.16%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

