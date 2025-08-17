Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 137,779 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.05 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.89, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

