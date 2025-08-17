Casino Stocks To Research – August 14th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own or operate gaming facilities—such as land-based casinos, integrated resorts and online wagering platforms. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry’s revenue streams. Their performance is typically influenced by factors like consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and changes in gambling regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ:SBET traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,153,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,951. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.77. 515,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 2,548,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,370,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.77. 292,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.94. 861,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,878. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 6,831,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of -4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.60.

