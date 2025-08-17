Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLRB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.42. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $68.70.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 10,000 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $58,073.62. This represents a 610.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jarrod Longcor acquired 10,000 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,712.32. The trade was a 361.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,750 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.00.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

