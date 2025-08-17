Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Century Communities by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CCS opened at $65.55 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

