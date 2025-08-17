Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $272,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,763,520.72. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,202,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,096. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

