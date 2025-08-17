Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,402 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $50,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ESE opened at $184.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

