Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $52,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 247,019 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,034,478.08. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,943.68. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Buckle from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Buckle Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BKE stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

