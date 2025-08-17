Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,236 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $50,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

