Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 72,685 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $52,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quarry LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 385.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 38.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

